SUBANG JAYA: Police have smashed an online gambling syndicate which raked in profits of about RM700,000 a month, following the arrest of 19 people in several raids at an apartment block in USJ 21 here.

Subang Jaya district police deputy chief Supt Amihizam Abdul Shukor said police raided five units of the apartment at about 6.50 pm on Monday.

The suspects, who include five women, are aged between 21 and 47, and 11 of them are foreigners, he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

Supt Amihizam said police also confiscated several computers, mobile phones and equipment believed to have been used in the illegal operations.

Initial investigations showed that the apartment units were used as call centres for online gambling catering to customers in Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar using Facebook and Wechat applications, he added.

Police believe the syndicate had been in operation for about two months and was renting the houses for about RM2,000 a month each.

He said the suspects were placed at different houses and was each paid between RM2,000 and RM4,000 monthly to work as operators.

All the suspects have been remanded for four days beginning yesterday. They are being investigated under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the Immigration Act 1959/63 for possessing expired travel documents. — Bernama