Online gambling syndicate busted, 42 Chinese nationals held

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 42 Chinese nationals including two women in raids on several units of a condominium in Jalan Tun Razak here which were used for conducting online gambling activities.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects, aged between 23 and 35, were rounded up in the operations which began at 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

“The syndicate sent hundreds of WeChat, Whatsapp and QQChat messages to its customers in China and has been operating for about two months,” he said in a statement here today.

“The rental for each unit is about RM6,500 and the estimated salary of each worker is between RM2,500 and RM3,000. They operated from 9 am to 9 pm daily and the syndicate workers would man the computers and mobile phones,” he said.

Mazlan said police seized 24 computers, 273 handphones, a laptop and other types of equipment used in running the gambling operation.

The suspects have been remanded for 14 days until July 1 for investigation under Section 4(1)(c) and Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. -Bernama