Online gamer scammed of RM96,000 by ‘Inspector Maria’

KUALA LUMPUR: A video gamer lost more than RM95,000 when she was tricked by someone posing as a police officer yesterday.

Sentul District police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai (pix) said the 30-year-old woman made five transactions, transferring her money to separate accounts totalling RM95,700, after being tricked by an individual claiming to be ‘Inspector Maria’ from Bukit Aman.

“At 2pm yesterday, the woman received a call allegedly from Pos Malaysia Berhad head office which said she had delivered two ATM (automatic teller machine) cards, a chequebook and a bank token to a certain individual.

“The call was then connected to another person claiming to be Inspector Maria from Bukit Aman who informed the victim that she was involved in a money laundering syndicate and instructed the victim to transfer money to a designated account,” he said in a statement here today.

Beh said the woman later realised that she had been tricked after telling her friend about the incident.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said. -Bernama