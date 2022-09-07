Only 13% of self-employed individuals in Johor registered with SKSPS

JOHOR BAHRU: Only 13 per cent of the 267,500 self-employed individuals in Johor have registered with Social Security (Socso) through Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

Johor Socso director Tong Sing Chuang said the 13 per cent cover 34,806 individuals and the total is still seen as low.

“This year, we are targeting 10 per cent more in Johor comprising 31,000 self-employed to contribute to SKSPS.

“As of August this year, 18,788 self-employed individuals have registered with SKSPS,” he told reporters after an SKSPS Briefing For Johor Media here today.

He said as of August this year, there were 158 cases of SKSPS involving the payment of benefits amounting to RM210,201.

Tong said information on SKSPS should continue to be provided to ensure individuals working as food delivery riders who are exposed to higher risks obtain social security protection.

Earlier, a total of 30 media practitioners who work part-time in the state, signed up to contribute to SKSPS at the initiative of the Johor Media Club (KMJ).

KMJ president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak said the effort was to ensure that media practitioners who work part-time get proper protection, as their jobs are exposed to various risks.-Bernama