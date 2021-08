SEREMBAN: Only about 14,000 individuals from the overall population of 831,107 residents in Negeri Sembilan aged 18 and above who are registered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick) have yet to receive their vaccination dates as at yesterday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun(pix) is however confident that they would complete their vaccination as early as next week to enable the state achieve herd immunity soon.

“It is hoped that those have yet not to be vaccinated would frequently update their MySejahtera application as there is sufficient supply for the second dose. We are expecting to reach 80 per cent second dose vaccination before Aug 31,” he said in an online media conference after chairing the Exco Meeting here today.

Aminuddin said the government is also planning to close several vaccination centres (PPVs) in stages as the state has achieved 90.9 per cent or 740,587 individuals with the first dose while 73.4 per cent (597,832) had completed their vaccination as at yesterday.

He said the state government is also proposing to open walk-in PPVs in all districts specially for residents of the state simultaneously when the administering of the first dose achieved more 96 per cent.

In another development, he said all state assemblymen have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine apart from undergoing compulsory swab tests before being allowed to attend the State Legislative Assembly sitting on Sept 3.

“The proceeding of the assembly would also be in compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) apart from taking up the limited time compared to earlier sessions,” he said.

In this regard, Aminuddin also advised the people to adhere to the stipulated SOP and not to get complacent in combating the spread of Covid-19 even though the state is moving to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan effective tomorrow.

He said this is because juveniles aged 17 and below who have not been vaccinated, are exposed to the dangers of the infection apart from Covid-19 variants such as the Delta Variant which is 10 times more infectious.-Bernama