Only 4.78% of Covid-19 cases from retail outlets, says mall association

PETALING JAYA: Shopping malls, including other smaller shopping outlets, contributed merely 4.78% of all Covid-19 cases and none have been determined as index cases, the The Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (PKK) said today.

It pointed out that the retail and shopping malls industry directly employ 452,000 employees while the supporting and supply chain employees serving the industry comprise millions, whose livelihoods will also be in jeopardy if there is a total lockdown.

“Most businesses are at a precarious stage to try to survive and if a lockdown had been prescribed, at least 30%, if not more, of our direct businesses may close leading to at least 135,000 employees being out of job, followed by the multi-fold multiplier effect in the supply chain,” the association said in a statement.

In expressing support for the government’s decision to extend the MCO3.0 with enhanced SOP instead of a lockdown, it said this is a win-win-win decision, a win for the rakyat, the business and economy.

“Lockdown is merely a temporary relief. Ultimately, to overcome this pandemic, we need to vaccinate our population to the extent of achieving herd immunity,” it said.

“We should focus our efforts to accelerate the vaccination programme, let us all enthusiastically register and turn up to be vaccinated to reach our herd immunity target as soon as possible and return to normal safe and care-free living.”

The statement was signed by PPK, Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA) and the Bumiputra Retailers Organisation (BRO).