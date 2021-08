IPOH: The number of flood evacuees in the Kerian district has dropped to 50 people from 17 families compared to 160 people from 43 families yesterday morning.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said in a statement here yesterday, the remaining evacuees were being housed at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Alor Pongsu, adding that another relief centre at SK Changkat Lobak was closed at 5 pm when all 110 of the flood victims from 26 families returned home.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Yayasan Setia Negara, has sent volunteers to assist the flood evacuees in the district.

Their chairman, Dr Afif Bahardin said 60 volunteers had taken part in a programme to clean houses that were affected by the floods at Kampung Tersusun Batu 6 ½ Matang Pasir near here yesterday.

Afif, who is also Bersatu Information Bureau deputy chairman, said they had also donated necessities and personal protection equipment to personnel on duty at the relief centres in the district.

The eight-day flood that hit Beriah sub-district in Alor Pongsu, which left homes filled with mud and debris, also led to losses for chicken breeder Mohammad Nasir Ismail, 41.

He said he lost 24 chickens worth around RM1,500 when they were swept away by the flood last Friday. -Bernama