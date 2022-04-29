Only a win will do for JDT, Ulsan Hyundai FC

ISKANDAR PUTERI: With an eye on the next phase of the AFC Champions League (ACL) Group I competition, the head coaches of both Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Ulsan Hyundai FC are aiming for only a win at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tomorrow.

JDT head coach Benjamin Mora said the Southern Tigers, who are lying second in Group I, were prepared to challenge the South Korean side.

“Tomorrow we have a great opportunity to give Malaysia, Johor and everyone a good result and change the path of football in Malaysia.

“We think it is the best opportunity for us to maintain our fighting spirit and tactical discipline versus Ulsan Hyundai, a great team,” he said during a pre-match press conference here today.

Describing it as the most important match in the history of JDT and Malaysia, Mora said his men would do their level best despite facing the challenge of fasting.

He said his team had been training at 5 pm every day, and so were used to weather conditions at that time of the day.

Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai head coach Hong Myung Bo said although they will face difficulties to adapt to the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium pitch, the team would do their best.

“Sultan Ibrahim Stadium's grass condition is completely different from our training site and also the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin.

“We just want to have our official training for one hour (at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium) before the match (tomorrow), but we couldn’t get the opportunity from AFC,“ he said.

Tomorrow's last Group I match between JDT and Ulsan Hyundai will start at 5 pm.

Ulsan Hyundai and JDT both have 10 points each, but the Korean club top the standings on goal difference, while Kawasaki Frontale of Japan with eight points are in third place, followed by China’s Guangzhou.-Bernama