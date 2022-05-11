Only individuals on special list allowed to use police escort services: Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Only individuals on a special list are allowed to use police escort services and are required to get the permission of the Inspector-General of Police, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix).

“Actually, we do not allow anyone who is not on the list (police escort service list) to receive such facilities. So if there is a mistake made by our personnel, we will take action,“ he told reporters after attending the 2022 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Hari Raya Aidilfitri event at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here, today.

He was asked to comment on the issue of an MP's son allegedly using police escort services recently.

Hamzah said the police had conducted a detailed internal investigation and that the results would be announced soon.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Air Force chief Gen Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Commenting on whether the issue involved new standard operating procedures (SOP) for the police escort service, he said there were no new SOPs, and that the matter had been answered in Parliament, and was only the question of whether an individual had committed an offence of abusing a facility.

On May 8, the Penang police contingent opened a disciplinary investigation against two traffic policemen in connection with an incident of escorting a civilian vehicle.

The two policemen were shown in a video clip escorting the vehicle which was allegedly driven by an MPs son.

The video was criticised by members of the public who were dissatisfied with the individual involved in using the services of escort policemen to get through traffic in Penang.-Bernama