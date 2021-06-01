Only lawyers representing clients facing new charges, remand, criminal applications can appear in court - Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Only lawyers representing clients to face new charges in court, remand order applications and criminal applications are allowed to appear in court during the first phase of the total lockdown, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

In a statement today, he said this follows the National Security Council (NSC) special meeting yesterday which took note that physical presence in court was still required for these matters.

“Permission to go to court for lawyers representing the client for these matters can be obtained at the nearest police station. Lawyers are requested to refer to the Legal Services SOP during the Movement Control Order via the NSC’s communication platforms,“ he said.

He said the government also agreed for law firms involved in corporate legal services and conveyancing for the essential services sector to apply for permission to operate in line with the companies, factories or essential services-related businesses they represented.

“Law firms representing these companies, factories or businesses can apply for operating permission from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System 3.0 portal,“ he said.

Takiyuddin said all parties were urged to abide by the instructions issued by the government during the first phase of the total lockdown so that the objective of flattening the Covid-19 infection curve could be achieved.

On May 29, the Office of the Chief Registrar, Federal Court of Malaysia in a statement informed that the trial proceedings of civil and criminal cases scheduled in court were adjourned, and new dates would be announced later following the implementation of the first phase of the lockdown.

However, it said new charges, applications for remand orders and criminal applications must still be conducted physically in court. — Bernama