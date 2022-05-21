Only padi farmers registered with the Agri Dept eligible for monthly RM200 aid: Zawawi

PASIR PUTEH: Only padi farmers registered with the Agriculture Department will receive the monthly assistance of RM200 for six months while waiting for their harvests, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry II, Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh.

As such, he said those who have not registered should immediately contact the nearest Agriculture Department office and complete their registration to facilitate the distribution of the aid.

“We (Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries) guarantee that only those registered with the Agriculture Department are eligible for the assistance to cover the rising cost of living,“ he told reporters when met at the Pasir Puteh parliamentary constituency’s Aidilfitri celebration here today.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government had agreed to provide monthly assistance of RM200 for six months to padi farmers while waiting for their harvests.

He said the assistance had been discussed with the Finance Ministry and would be included in the 2023 Budget which is expected to be tabled this October.

Commenting further, Nik Muhammad Zawawi ,who is also the Member of Parliament for Pasir Puteh, said the assistance to these farmers proved that the government was very concerned about their welfare.

“The assistance also gives new impetus to them to work harder to provide adequate rice supply for the country’s needs,“ he said.-Bernama