Only Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine suitable for pregnant women

PUTRAJAYA: Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is suitable to be given to women who are in their 14th to 33rd week of pregnancy, said Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin.

He told a press conference on the development of the National Covid-19 National Immunisation Program, which was held virtually with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, that the other two vaccines, Sinovac and AstraZeneca, are not recommended for pregnant women.

He said the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) would coordinate with the relevant agencies, such as the Health Ministry, for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be given to pregnant women.

More to come. — Bernama