MIRI: Marudi police chief DSP Jo Heng has clarified today that there were only two people on board the Sabah Air Bell 206 helicopter that crashed near Marudi town at around 5.43pm yesterday.

According to Jo, the victims, who were the helicopter’s pilot and co-pilot, survived the crash and only received outpatient treatment at Marudi Hospital.

“Yes, there was a helicopter crash yesterday but the two people on board – a pilot and his co-pilot – survived the crash.

“Both sustained light injuries only and were treated as outpatient at Marudi Hospital. They were discharged at 11.15pm last night,” Jo said when contacted by Borneo Post Online today.

He also confirmed receiving a report on the incident.

it was initially reported that there were five onboard after crash happened.

Prior to the crash, the helicopter departed Marudi Airport at 4.04pm with five people onboard – the pilot and his co-pilot as well as three personnel from the Survey and Mapping Department (JUPEM).

The helicopter landed safely at the JUPEM base camp at about nine minutes later and after dropping the three JUPEM personnel, it then departed the base camp.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is expected to release a statement on the incident today. — The Borneo Post