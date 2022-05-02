Only two telcos signed agreement to own equity stake in DNB so far: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Only two telecommunication companies (telcos), namely Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd, have signed an agreement to own an equity stake in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) for the implementation of the 5G network in the country, so far.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that following this, it is hoped that other telcos will expedite (moves) to finalise an agreement with DNB before the June 30 closing date.

“This means if on June 30 any telco has yet to take up their equity stake, then they will be left out and we will move on because the focus now is on ensuring the actual rollout takes place.

“So, for those who subscribe to TM and YTL, I was told that after this Hari Raya Aidilfitri they will rollout the 5G in three areas (Phase 1A), namely Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya,” he said to reporters after attending the Rumah Prihatin breaking of fast event here today.

On March 16, Annuar said that the issue of DNB monopoly in the implementation of the 5G network in the country did not arise anymore as the government will offer up to 70 per cent of the equity stake to all telcos.-Bernama