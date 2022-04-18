Onn Hafiz hopes to see Johor-Singapore ties strengthened further

SINGAPURA: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi wants to see the longstanding Johor-Singapore ties strengthened further for the benefit of both sides.

Sharing on his meeting with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his Facebook posting today, Onn Hafiz said they had discussed on how the ties between both sides could be enhanced further.

“Other than that, we also discussed on the economy, infrastructure, and youths,” he said in the posting accompanied by several photos of their meeting.

Meanwhile, Lee on his part shared in his official Facebook page the meeting with the Johor Menteri Besar.

“We took stock of Singapore-Johor cooperation and discussed ways to do more together. Datuk Onn Hafiz and I were happy that the familiar flurry of activity had returned to the Causeway, after we reopened our land checkpoints.

“We will continue to work closely together for our economies to recover quickly,” he wrote.

According to Lee, Onn Hafiz has also invited him to make a trip across the Causeway and he hoped “to do it soon.”

The republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Sunday (April 17) said Onn Hafiz is here for an official visit to Singapore from April 17-19, at the invitation of the republic’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Besides calling on Prime Minister Lee, Onn Hafiz has a tight schedule that includes meeting with several Ministers namely Dr Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Transport S Iswaran, and Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

The Menteri Besar was earlier today hosted by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu while attending the Singapore International Water Week 2022 Water Leaders’ Summit.

Onn Hafiz is also scheduled to visit the site of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Woodlands North terminus, and have discussions with relevant Singapore agencies on technical and vocational training, skills development, and public housing.

Onn Hafiz is accompanied by members of the Johor State Executive Council and officials from the Johor State Government.-Bernama