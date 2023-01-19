Onn Hafiz: Sungai Pulai bridge to boost Pontian as a new socio-economic hub

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The opening of the Sungai Pulai bridge, which connects Gelang Patah in Johor Bahru and Tanjung Bin in Pontian, is expected to boost Pontian as a new socio-economic hub in the state as well as a major destination for foreign investment.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the construction of the 7.5-kilometre infrastructure across the Pulai River, costing approximately RM800 million, provided a direct route to Tanjung Bin from Tanjung Pelepas Port in Kukup and shortened the original travel time between the two destinations to only 30 minutes from over an hour previously.

He said the dual-lane, dual-carriageway bridge has navigation clearance for the passage of ships with a height of 25 metres and a width of 100 metres and is expected to have a positive economic impact on the Pontian district and Johor Bahru.

“It will also bring various job opportunities and economic activities; increase the value of real estate and encourage the development of local areas; and encourage the tourism industry, especially eco-tourism in Tanjung Piai and Kukup, especially (tourists) from Singapore.

“Indeed, we have long been looking forward to this kind of infrastructure facility that will be able to support, facilitate and further strengthen the road transport system in this state,” he said at the opening ceremony of the bridge here today.

Also present were Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament, who is also the state’s former menteri besar, Datuk Seri Ir Hasni Mohamad, Tanjung Piai Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng and Seaport Worldwide Sdn Bhd chairman, who is also the group managing director of MMC Corporation Bhd, Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.

Meanwhile, Che Khalib said the bridge project, which began construction in November 2017, was developed by Seaport Worldwide, a member of the MMC group, through a public-private partnership aimed at improving the comfort of the surrounding community.

“The location of the bridge’s construction perfectly facilitates the movement between the two districts, which are interconnected socio-economically, and the people of southern Johor.

“The opening of this bridge is able to reduce traffic congestion, especially during peak times and festive seasons,” he said.

The bridge, which will be open to the public from 6 pm today, is expected to benefit about 3,000 vehicles per hour during peak hours. -Bernama