KUALA LUMPUR: The operation codenamed ‘Op Bantu’ carried out nationwide today has come as timely relief to those affected due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The food supply baskets were distributed by personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police involving the Aman Wanita (Amanita) squad under the department as well as the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) at the district level.

The operation was launched yesterday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, and is led by 157 district police chiefs nationwide.

Former security guard Osman Abdul Jamal, 72, who lives alone in Kampung Tanjung Sena Rambau and now spends his time at home with 20 pet chickens, was among the recipients of the aid in Negeri Sembilan.

Rembau District Police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said they had identified about 200 families in the Rembau area to be assisted.

Disabled senior citizen Omar Yusuf, 60, who lives alone in Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu, also received the aid, while Azizah Mohd, 58, and Che Fatimah Embi, 85, were among 10 recipients of food baskets under the operation in Penang.

In Johor, a former auxiliary constable who served during the country’s emergency period was overwhelmed to receive a visit from Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay at his home in Pasir Gudang, to hand over the assistance.

Suliman A. Hakim, 85, who is now bedridden due to chronic knee disease, was among 300 people set to receive the food aid in Johor.

In Melaka, Anjeli Devi, 44, a mother of seven who is having a tough time after being laid off from her job, was overwhelmed and grateful when she received a food basket.

Anjeli said her family had been hard hit after she was given unpaid leave a month ago, while her husband, who worked as a contract labourer, also did not have a fixed income.

In Kuala Lumpur, Sentul District Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said 10 houses in the district received the food supply and assistance, while in Putrajaya, it was focused on recipients listed under the Community Welfare Department and Baitulmal.

“In conjunction with Op Bantu, we have also launched the ‘Bantuan Prihatin’ hotline at 019-381 5043, especially for residents around Putrajaya, in case they need basic necessities,“ said Putrajaya District Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz.

In Kedah, Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said they would be supplying basic food to villages and areas where the people were affected due to the pandemic.

“Police and RELA personnel will conduct patrols to identify the areas where the food assistance is required, and all district police headquarters will become distribution centres under Op Bantu,“ he said. — Bernama