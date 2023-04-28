Op HRA 2023: Actions taken against 1,136 vehicles in Malacca

MALACCA: The Malacca Road Transport Department (JPJ) has taken action against 1,136 vehicles for various offences during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Operation (Op HRA) 2023 starting on April 18 and ending yesterday.

Its director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said during the period, a total of 6,702 vehicles were inspected and 2,536 summonses were issued including 1,285 summonses to motorcyclists.

“Besides that, 26 vehicles were impounded for offences such as not having a driving licence, expired road tax or no road tax and no insurance coverage, including 12 vehicles involving foreigners.

“A vehicle carrying a load of stone blocks was also detained and summonsed on April 20 for violating the prohibition on goods vehicles during the specific period,“ he said in a statement here today.

Commenting further, Muhammad Firdaus said JPJ also received 490 complaints recorded through the e-Aduan@JPJ channel on the myJPJ application from January to April 27.

“Out of that number, 80 complaints were recorded during the OPS HRA 2023 period and the highest number of violations recorded during the operation period in conjunction with the festival was driving in the emergency lane involving 31 cases and jumping queue or overtaking from the left (39 cases).

“The data shows that road users are supportive and have become part of the enforcement team by reporting traffic offences. All such complaints are screened and Notice 114 (Investigation Call) will be issued for further action,“ he said.

He said Malacca JPJ also mobilised and ensured the presence of patrol teams on federal and state roads where accidents frequently occur to create a positive perception and to change the behavior of road users by creating the perception of being caught (POBC).

He said that in addition to that, various advocacy programmes were also implemented through the Road Safety Unit to improve the community's awareness of road safety when returning home from Hari Raya. -Bernama