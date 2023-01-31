Op Limau: 904 individuals arrested for illegal gambling

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested 905 individuals nationwide during an operation, codenamed Op Limau, for suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities, involving seizures amounting to RM513,793.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said a total of 137 raids were carried out during the operation held last Jan 15 to 29.

“Op Limau was conducted for 15 days across the country to curb gambling activities in conjunction with Chinese New Year,“ she said in a statement today.

She said the investigation was carried out under Section 6(1) and Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Noorsiah said the public with information about gambling activities can channel the information through the Op Limau WhatsApp hotline at 016-5773477. -Bernama