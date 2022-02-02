Op Selamat 17: Over 4,000 summonses worth RM1.28 mln issued in Melaka

MALACCA: Malacca police have issued 4,279 summonses to the tune of RM1.28 million for various traffic offences during ‘Op Selamat 17’ conducted for five days from Jan 28 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

State police contingent headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Supt Hasan Basri Yahya said the summonses issued during the operation this year increased by 366 to 4,279 during the period compared to 3,913 issued during ‘Op Selamat 16’ last year.

“Most of the summonses issued were for beating the traffic lights and overtaking on the double lines, with 56 accidents occurring by beating the red light,” he told reporters when met at the Ayer Keroh toll plaza, here, today.

Hasan Basri said that during the five-day operation, 261 road accidents were recorded with one fatal incident, 27 cases involving serious injuries and 12 (light injuries).

“During that period, 27 operations including Op Motosikal, Op Mabuk (drink driving operation), Op Samseng Jalanan (road bullies) and Op Perdagangan (trading) were conducted in the state.

“Nine arrests were made during ‘Op Selamat 17’ with three of the individuals under Op Mabuk, Op Samseng Jalanan (three), drug offences (two) and using a fake car plate number (one),” he added.

Hasan Basri said during that period too, 226,178 vehicles were recorded entering Melaka and 189,001 exiting the state, with an average of about 40,000 vehicles entering per day.

“Today, many vehicles can still be seen entering Malacca. Road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and to drive safely,“ he said.-Bernama