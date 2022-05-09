Op Selamat 18: Malacca police issue 7,956 summonses in 10 days

MALACCA: Malacca police issued a total of 7,956 summonses for various driving offences within 10 days of Op Selamat 18 launched on April 29 before Aidilfitri.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Amran@Mohamad Zaki Omar said it was a sharp increase compared to Op Selamat 15 which was 6,022 summonses issued in the same period.

“A total of 676 accidents was reported, with four cases of fatalities, two in the Melaka Tengah district and one each in Jasin and Alor Gajah.

“The number increased by 73 cases or 20 per cent compared to 603 accident cases in the same period with five deaths recorded during Op Selamat 15,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said there were 32 seriously injured victims as of yesterday, compared to three people in Op Selamat 15.-Bernama