Op Selamat 19: Police use drones to monitor traffic

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has deployed its Air Operation (PGU) Drone Unit to monitor traffic in Op Selamat 19 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holiday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said the team was deployed in the northern, eastern and southern highway sectors to help JSPT monitor traffic at identified hotspot locations.

“The deployment of the drone team will make it easier for all inputs to be channelled to JSPT officers on the ground so that immediate actions could be taken,“ he said in a statement today.

He said 170,000 vehicles were expected to be using the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, 60,000 the East Coast Expressway 1 while two million vehicles would be using the North-South Expressway from today.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman JSPT deputy director DCP Mohd Nasri Omar said aerial monitoring this evening showed massive congestion from the Gombak Toll Plaza to the south.

He said traffic congestion was building up in Slim River, Perak.

“Therefore, JSPT officers will be on every highway to ensure road users reach their respective destinations,“ he told reporters here.

Mohd Nasri said 41 fatal accidents were recorded in the four days since the start of the Op Selamat 19 road safety campaign on Jan 18. -Bernama