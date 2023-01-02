Op Selamat 19: Selangor records 4,402 road accidents

SHAH ALAM: A total of 4,042 accidents were recorded in Selangor during Op Selamat 19 in conjunction with Chinese New Year from Jan 18 to 27.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk S.Sasikala Devi said the number of accidents had increased by 43.8 per cent compared to Op Selamat 17 last year when there were 2,810 accidents.

She said 17 fatal accidents were recorded, two victims sustained serious injuries and 25 cases of minor injuries.

“The three accident-prone areas are Petaling Jaya with 527 cases, Shah Alam (471), and Kajang (433).

“This increase in accident cases shows that the people are still being careless on the road,” she told Bernama, adding that 28,792 summonses have been issued in Selangor through Op Selamat 19.

However, she said the number of summonses issued has decreased by 44.4 per cent, which was 22,691 summonses as compared to Op Selamat 17 which recorded 51,753 summonses.

“The most common offences committed by road users include exceeding the speed limit, cutting on double lines, using mobile phones while driving, beating traffic lights and misusing the emergency lanes,” she said.

Sasikala Devi said a total of 357 criminal cases were recorded at 16 locations in Selangor, of which 280 were property offences and the rest were cases of violence.

In a separate development, she said about 500 police personnel would be mobilised to ensure order and safety throughout the Thaipusam festival at Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves.

“They will be stationed in five zones with 45 checkpoints inside and outside the temple premises,“ she said. -Bernama