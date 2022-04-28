Op Selamat : Police to carry out patrols in 56 hotspots areas in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak police will mount roadblocks in hotspots areas statewide through the 18th Op Selamat which starts tomorrow until May 8, in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said apart from reducing the accident rate and enforcing traffic laws and regulations, Op Selamat 18 also aimed at preventing house break-ins.

“A total of 750 police officers and personnel from various branches and departments will be involved in the operation to ensure the safety of road users and houses left vacant during the festive period.

“We will focus on locations that are prone to accidents and traffic congestion on federal roads, state roads and municipal roads as well as residential areas,” he said after launching the operation, here today.

He also advised those who want to return to their hometowns to notify the police.

In another development, Mohd Azman said Sarawak recorded 4,253 road accidents from January to March this year, compared to 3,586 cases during the same period in 2021.

“Fatal accidents increased from 64 cases in 2021 to 72 cases. However, serious injury accidents dropped to 40 cases this year from 41 cases in 2021,” he said.-Bernama