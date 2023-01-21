Op Selamat: Seven killed in 852 road accidents in three days

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 852 road accidents with six fatal cases involving seven deaths were recorded in the three days of Op Selamat 19 in Johor.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said city roads recorded the highest number of accidents with 438 cases.

“Accidents involving cars recorded 589 cases, followed by motorcycles with 107 cases,” he said in a statement today.

He said 430 police personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department (JSPT) were assigned to 32 accident blackspots and 61 hotspots in the state to monitor traffic for the Chinese New Year celebration.

Throughout the period of Op Selamat 19 from Jan 18 to 27, he said the specific focus is on static duty (Op Payung), patrolling, omnipresence and planned enforcement. -Bernama