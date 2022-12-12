‘Op Tapis Khas’: Cops nab 240 people, seize drugs worth RM39,058

KUCHING: Sarawak police detained 240 individuals, including 10 women, suspected to be involved in various drug-related offences in the state during the three-day ‘Op Tapis Khas’, which began on Dec 6.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said all those arrested were aged between 17 and 70.

He said during the period, police also seized various types of drugs worth RM39,058 and carried out 154 raids in identified hot spots.

“Drugs seized were methamphetamine (385.78 grammes), erimin 5 pills (1.94 grammes) and 7.85 grammes of ecstasy pills. The seized drugs could be used by 1,961 addicts.

“Also seized in the operation were two vehicles believed to be used in smuggling activities,” he told a press conference, here today.

Overall, Mohd Azman said the Sarawak police detained 8,717 individuals and seized various types of drugs worth RM11,909,156.10 and assets estimated to be worth RM3,406,654 from January to Dec 8.-Bernama