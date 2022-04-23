Op Wawasan: PGA7 seizes smuggled goods worth more than RM7 mln

PASIR MAS: The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA7) seized various contraband worth more than RM7 million during a month-long operation, code-named Op Wawasan, at the Kelantan side of the Malaysia-Thai border since last March 21.

Its commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi(pix) said the seizures included liquor, cigarettes, firecrackers and frozen food, believed to be smuggled from a neighbouring country.

In all, a total of 137 cases were reported and 251 individuals arrested during the period, he told reporters after an Iftar with PGA7 officers and members from Lubok Setol Tactical Headquarters. here yesterday.

He said the modus operandi of the smugglers was using luxury vehicles such as Toyota Alphard, Hyudai Strarex dan Ford Ranger, to smuggle in the contraband and the seizures were made at road blocks and during inspection at hotspot locations.