Open house strengthens spirit of goodwill: Abdul Taib

KUCHING: The culture of holding open house during major festivals can further strengthen the spirit of goodwill and cooperation among the people in Sarawak.

Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud said Sarawak, which has a multi-racial and multi-ethnic society, celebrates various festivals such as Aidilfitri, Gawai Dayak, Christmas and Deepavali every year.

He said such a culture has produced harmonious living among the multiracial community in the state.

“Differences should not be an obstacle for us to unite and respect each other,“ he said in his Chinese New Year message today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Taib said the people of Sarawak should be grateful because they had the opportunity to celebrate festivals on a larger scale this year.

“We have left 2022 with many memories. We must be determined and ready because I am confident that the Sarawak government will boost the state’s economy for continuous development,“ he said. -Bernama