Open tender process for MRT3 on track: MRT Corp

KUALA LUMPUR: Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd’s (MRT Corp) open tender process for the MRT3 project is on track and progressing well.

In a statement, it said the implementation of the MRT3 Circle Line Project will see the appointment for five main packages, consisting of one project management consultant (PMC), three civil main contractor (CMC), and one systems turnkey contractor.

MRT Corp expects the construction cost of MRT3 to be “competitive and comparable” with MRT Putrajaya line, its chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said.

“This open tender exercise is intended to attract the most competitive bids,“ he said.

MRT Corp has extended the deadline for technical submission for CMC302 and CMC303 packages from Aug 2, 2022 to Sept 30, 2022 due to the overwhelming response, the statement said.

Based on this extension, the full tender submissions will now be due on Sept 30, 2022.

The deadline for CMC301 full tender submission remains unchanged on Aug 30, 2022, it said.

Meanwhile, following the open tender exercise for the PMC, the statement said joint venture entities HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd and HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd have been appointed as MRT3 PMC for a contract sum of RM997.9 million.

“Besides assisting MRT Corp, we also expect the PMC to serve the needs of the civil and system work package contractors too so that we can work together effectively to deliver the project,” said Mohd Zarif.

The 51km MRT3 Circle Line is the critical final piece to complete Kuala Lumpur’s urban rail network.

Its alignment will run along Kuala Lumpur perimeters and will be connected to the MRT, LRT, KTM, and Monorail lines through 10 interchange stations.

On completion, the urban rail network will further encourage public transport usage in and around the city, the statement said.-Bernama