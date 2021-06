PETALING JAYA: More sectors of the economy should be opened up safely and responsibly, based on science and data from Malaysia and other countries, before more business collapse and die.

Saying this Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming(pix) called for financial assistance to be directed towardssectors which have been the most negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

“I full agree with the statement made by Datuk David Gurupatham, co-founder of Industries Unite, when he said that ‘businesses should be allowed to operate with enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP)’ including the retail and F&B sectors,” Ong said in a statement today.

“If we have to wait until the number of cases go below 4,000 a day (which may be next week or next month), many more business will be forced to shut down, many of them permanently. According to a recently released survey by the Small and Medium Enterprise Association (Samenta), over half of SMEs won’t survive until September 2021 because they have burnt through their cash reserves and 30% won’t survive if the FMCO is extended.

“It was also reported to me that 30% of pubs and bars have closed down for good as well as 12% of those in the traditional trade involving goods from this sector. Many of the gyms and outdoor event organisers are also crying out for help and support especially because they cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel. After my offer of pro-bono consulting services, I have received more than 20 requests for help from various sectors of the economy.”