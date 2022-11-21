  1. Home

Opening Ceremony: Qatar 2022 World Cup

General view of camels during the opening ceremony. – REUTERSPIX

DOHA: The World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday with the Muslim nation staking its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived at the stadium flanked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, to a roaring crowd, and took their seats alongside other Arab leaders.

A show then unfolded on the pitch, featuring three camels, American actor Morgan Freeman and a performance of a new tournament song called Dreamers featuring singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the presidents of Egypt, Turkey and Algeria, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, are among leaders at the in a tent-shaped stadium ahead of the first match between the hosts and Ecuador. – Reuters

  • $!Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on Nov 20, 2022. – AFPPIX
  • $!Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. – AFPPIX
  • $!General view during the opening ceremony. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!Dancer going through their routine during the opening ceremony. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!US actor Morgan Freeman (left) and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah attend the opening ceremony on November 20, 2022. – AFPPIX
  • $!Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al-Muftah (left) takes part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. – AFPPIX
General view of a performer. – REUTERSPIX

  • $!Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. – AFPPIX
  • $!General view during the opening ceremony. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!General view of inflatable mascots of previous World Cups during the opening ceremony. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. – AFPPIX
  • $!South Korean singer Jung Kook (left) performs during the opening ceremony. – AFPPIX
  • $!Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. – AFPPIX
  • $!View of the official mascot La’eeb during the opening ceremony. – REUTERSPIX
  • $!Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. – AFPPIX
