Operation to ferry out tourists stranded on Pulau Perhentian begins

KUALA BESUT: All the 385 tourists stranded on Pulau Perhentian here since Friday are now being ferried out of the resort island.

Pulau Perhentian Lodging Premises Association president Abdul Aziz Che Abdullah said the operation to move out the tourists, who include 18 children and two infants, began at 7.30 am today.

“We can now ferry them out as the weather is good and the sea is no longer choppy. A total of 15 tourist boats will be plying between Pulau Perhentian and the Kuala Besut Jetty until all the tourists are safely moved out of the island,” he told Bernama.

The tourists are staying at 19 hotels and resorts on the island, and they could not return home after the boat service was suspended due to rough sea conditions and strong winds.-Bernama