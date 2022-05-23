Operational hours of passport counters at most UTCs extended to 10pm from May 25

PUTRAJAYA: The immigration offices at the Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) in Peninsular Malaysia will be operating until 10 pm beginning this May 25 to facilitate obtaining of the Malaysia International Passport by the public.

Immigration Director-General, Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud(pix) said the immigration offices at the UTCs in Perlis, Terengganu and Pahang, however, would only be operating until 6 pm due to the still low demand for this passport.

He advised the public to always refer to the latest information on the Immigration Department’s official portal and social media so as to avoid congestion at the passport counters, especially in the morning.-Bernama