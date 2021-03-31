Opposition assemblyman asks Johor govt to consider alternative state assembly sitting

JOHOR BAHRU: An opposition state assemblyman in Johor wants the state government to consider holding an alternative state assembly sitting to provide a platform for elected representatives to discuss the people’s issues despite the country being in a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johor Jaya assemblyman Liow Cai Tung said a letter would be sent to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad on the request.

“With this (alternative state assembly session), the state assemblymen can carry out their check-and -balance role. I call on the state government to consider this matter,“ she told reporters in Pasir Gudang, near here today.

The DAP elected representative said that as all 56 Johor state assemblymen had received Covid-19 vaccination, alternative state assembly sittings could be conducted during the Emergency period subject to strict compliance with Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Johor state assembly was scheduled to sit earlier this month but had to be delayed due the declaration of the Emergency by the King on Jan 12. The Emergency is due to end on Aug 1.

Meanwhile, Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (assemblyman for Bukit Batu) also agreed with the proposal and said: “I think it is a good proposal (alternative state assembly session). I would suggest that we do like what Penang did recently. “

The Penang state government held an engagement session with state assemblymen on Monday or what has been described as a “mini state assembly sitting” on Monday and Tuesday as an alternative in view of state assemblies unable to sit due to the Emergency. — Bernama