PETALING JAYA: The willingness of the new government to work with the Opposition will augur well for the country.

According to analysts, it will result in less politicking, and therefore more stability for Malaysia, especially when the country is still struggling with the Covid-19 crisis.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the people will benefit from it as a stable government will find it easier to implement its policies.

He said the agreement struck between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties would pave the way for political stability.

“At least, the government will not have to worry about its majority in Parliament now, unlike how Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration suffered,” he told theSun.

On Wednesday, Ismail Sabri, PKR president and opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu signed a joint statement outlining their desire to work together on several matters, including strengthening Parliament, ensuring judicial independence and introducing institutional reforms in the country’s governance.

Awang Azman said the deal struck among them would ensure political cooperation between the government and the Opposition until the next general election.

“Even if unhappy members of Parliament (MP) on the government side threaten to withdraw their support, Ismail Sabri knows that he can rely on the Opposition to back him.”

Awang Azman said the support from PH comes with a caveat that government policies must put the people first.

He said the policies must focus on addressing the pandemic and the economic downturn.

He added that there must also be institutional reforms to help propel the country forward.

“The main thing to come out of the joint statement is that it will bring to an end the politicking the country has suffered over the last 17 months.”

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan, however, said there is nothing extraordinary in the joint statement because the request made is not new.

“It’s not like the government is going to appoint opposition MP as ministers. PH is still not going to give free passage to the government, unless it shows that the policies being implemented will benefit the people.

“PH can always pull the plug if the government goes off tangent.”

Azmi said that leaders on the side of the coalition now in power are aware that they can no longer threaten to pull out their support.