Opposition MP laments Sabah’s poor treatment

KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition MP has suggested that Sabah be allowed to develop the production of hemp (cannabis) and marijuana for medical use if the peninsular states reject the idea.

“Syed Saddiq (Ind-Muar) brought up the issue of the hemp and medical marijuana industry yesterday. This industry can be considered as a new crop for Malaysia and I propose if there are objections from West Malaysia , why not give it to Sabah,“Datuk Darell Leiking(pix) (Warisan-Penampang) told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Additionally, he said, he is disappointed with the federal government’s commitment to Sabah as the 12th Malaysia Plan failed to recognise Sabah’s potential to become an industrial region like Selangor, Johor and others.

“Despite the challenges to prosper and to develop Sabah which has been stated, I do not see any aspirations supported by the resolutions to recognise Sabah’s potential,“ he said.

“When we were the government, we brought in many investors to Sabah. While they love Sabah and they did invest, the common complaints received were Sabah’s poor infrastructure, water issues, poor connectivity, and our unskilled workers “ he said, adding these were not addressed in the plan.

“In other words, the 12MP, in my opinion, lacks substance and the aspiration of the current federal government to Sabah, which at best is rhetoric and mediocre,“ he said.

He also pointed out that in the plan, the word “Sabah” was mentioned about 347 times, which he described can only be translated as an artist’s impression.

“Out of 10 districts in Sabah, the state has that unfortunate label where we have eight districts which are considered the poorest in this federation,“ he said.

“Why and what happened to all the promises made in all plans before this? We are clearly not treated as equal as we had agreed to in the formation of the Federation of Malaysia,“ he added.

“I’m sure there are drafters of this 12MP who have never visited Sabah,“ he said.

It also saddened him that the unseen preferential treatment system by the Federation of Malaysia continues to also cause the migration of talented non-bumiputera Malaysians to other countries.

“These Malaysians have made astonishing scientific and technological and global discoveries in their places abroad. This unseen preferential treatment is very obvious in the case of Sabah where the Federal government despite all that being said, chooses to be ignorant of Sabah’s potential,“ he said.

He then suggested the government to make greater strategic investments through the 12MP and take full opportunity to benefit from Sabah’s strategic location.