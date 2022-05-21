Opposition set for victory in Australian election: Local media

CANBERRA: The opposition Labor Party is likely to be the winner of Australia's federal election, with Anthony Albanese to become the country's next prime minister, Xinhua news agency reported according to a projection of local media.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Saturday night projected the Labor will form government for the first time since 2013.

The result marks an end to the coalition's nine-year hold on power and Scott Morrison's tenure as prime minister.

However, it remains unclear if the Labor will win the 76 out of 151 seats in the lower house of Parliament, the House of Representatives, required to form a majority government.

If the Labor cannot win 76 seats, Albanese will enter negotiations with minor parties and independents seeking their support to form a minority government.-Bernama