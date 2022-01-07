Ops Bahis: Telco six lend support for KKMM's initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ops Bantu Hingga Selesai (Ops Bahis) initiative organised by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) to help Malaysians affected by the recent floods also has the support of six telecommunication companies in the country.

The six telecommunications companies are Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom), Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi), Maxis Berhad (Maxis), U Mobile Sdn Bhd (U Mobile), Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) and TIME dotCom Berhad (TIME).

“Through the project, telecommunication companies mobilised volunteers from their respective organisations to help with cleaning work and other support in homes severely affected by the floods.

“The areas involved are Taman Sri Muda (Shah Alam), Bukit Changgung (Sepang) and Taman Sri Nanding (Hulu Langat) for five days starting from Dec 29,“ according to a joint statement from the six telecommunication companies here today.

Meanwhile, the companies also expressed their commitment to continue with support for Malaysians in several flood-hit states.

Collectively, the industry has allocated more than RM25 million to support flood relief efforts, including restoring 99 per cent of services and mobile networks in all flood-affected areas.

“The industry is also working hard to rehabilitate the affected locations, including working with local authorities to place equipment to ensure connectivity,“ the statement said.

At the same time, telecommunication companies also extended financial assistance to affected staff while distributor partners were assisted with cleaning works of their premises.

“The industry will continue to monitor the situation and work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and other relevant authorities to support Malaysians in facing this difficult period together,“ he said.-Bernama