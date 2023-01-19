Ops CNY: S’gor JPJ to focus on 23 accident-prone areas

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) will focus on 23 areas identified as being accident prone in the state in the implementation of its Ops Chinese New Year (Ops CNY) that began yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Khairul Khar Yahya, said among the locations are the North South Expressway (PLUS), North Klang Straits Bypass, Damansara Link-Damansara Puchong Highway (LDP), Jalan Meru and Jalan Bukit Kemuning.

He said a total of 325 JPJ personnel will be involved in the enforcement operations, which will go on until Jan 27.

“The focus of the enforcement in this operation will be on nine main offences and five additional violations, among them speeding, beating the red light, cutting queues, driving on the emergency lane and reckless driving,” he told reporters after launching Ops CNY at Terminal 17, Section 17, here, yesterday.

Apart from that, Khairul Khar said some of the other enforcement measures include going undercover as bus passengers, carrying out inspections at bus terminals and depots, special motorcycle enforcement, complaint management and advocacy.

“From previous undercover operations, we found bus drivers smoking, not wearing shoes and using their handphones while driver. We even found a bus driver playing games while driving. Such actions are very dangerous and can cause accidents,” he said.

He said members of the public can lodge reports regarding such actions by contacting the Selangor JPJ at 03-55669442 or via email to aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my. -Bernama