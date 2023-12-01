Ops Gegar: Club bouncer’s heroics lands him in lockup with GROs, clients

IPOH: The heroics of a local bouncer in obstructing officers from the Perak Immigration Department during ‘Ops Gegar’ backfired, when he, too, was arrested in a raid on an entertainment centre in Jalan Canning Estate here early yesterday.

Perak Immigration Department director Hapdzan Husaini said the Ops Gegar raid which was held at 1.25 am ended with the arrest of the 34-year-old man, as well as 27 others including 22 women, believed to be foreign nationals.

“They comprised 10 Chinese women, 11 Vietnamese women and one Thai woman, in addition to five Bangladeshi men.

“In the raid, the crowd ran into hiding and Immigration officers faced anxious moments when a Malaysian man prevented their entry by barricading the entrance from inside the premises,” he said here today.

“However, the officers managed to stop all of them from escaping.”

He said all the foreigners detained were being investigated for not having valid travel documents and for overstaying, as well as for violating the conditions of the visit pass by working illegally.-Bernama