Ops Hari Raya: Five offences not compoundable

PUTRAJAYA: Five types of traffic offences committed during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period cannot be compounded and will have to be settled in court, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The non-compoundable offences are driving on the emergency lane, using handphone while driving, failure to observe the red light signal, queue jumping and speeding, he said.

Launching a road safety campaign and Ops Bersepadu in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri here today, he said the ban on goods vehicles would be enforced for three days before and two days after Hari Raya Aidilfitri, from April 30 to May 2, and May 7 and 8.

“The prohibition is aimed at reducing the risk of road accidents due to a mix of traffic flows involving heavy and light vehicles, apart from preventing traffic jams,” he said when launching the campaign themed “Pandu Cermat, Sampai Selamat” (Defensive Driving Leads to Safe Arrival).

Wee said 2,200 enforcement personnel of the Road Transport Department would be involved in Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which entails going undercover as express bus passengers and enforcement-based station monitoring at 14 major locations along highways.

He said inspection of express buses through the pre-Hari Raya Ops would be conducted from April 25 to 28 at 75 depots and 28 main bus terminals throughout the country to ensure the roadworthiness of express buses.-Bernama