Ops Hire: Chief clerk among three arrested by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) has arrested three men, one in Johor and two in Penang yesterday to faciliate investigations into false claims and misappropriation of the Penjana Kerjaya hiring incentive programme involving a total of RM100 million.

According to sources, the suspect in Johor, a chief clerk, 41, who works in a government department, was arrested at the Johor MACC office around 7.45 pm when he showed up to provide his statement.

The source said the suspect was believed to have received a bribe of RM5,000 from a company owner as kickback for helping his company in claims for the incentive programme.

The two other suspects, 40 and 26, were arrested at the Penang MACC office at 6.50 pm and 7.25 pm respectively.

“They are believed to have provided claims with false details online to seek the payment of incentives from the Social Services Organisation (SOCSO),” the source told Bernama today.

The chief clerk has been remanded for three days under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 while the other two suspects have been remanded for six days from today till July 20 under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile MACC Investigations Senior Director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the arrests and did not deny the possibility of several other arrests in the near future.

The MACC has previously remanded 37 individuals to facilitate investigations of false claims and misappropriation of funds under Ops Hire that began on Wednesday.-Bernama