Ops Noda: Five civil servants among 10 arrested

KUALA LUMPUR:Ten individuals including five civil servants were arrested in Ops Noda for possessing drugs in an entertainment premises in Jalan Puchong on Friday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said in the raid at 11.45 pm, the five civil servants were in a room with various types of drugs, including methamphetamine, Erimin 5 pills and ganja.

“Urine screening tests carried out found that four of them tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, whereas the other tested positive for ketamin,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the drugs estimated to be worth RM1,800 can be used to supply five to 10 drug users, and police are still carrying out investigations to determine the source of the drug supply.

Amihizam said police detained a local man who is the caretaker of the premises, three Bangladeshi men and a Vietnamese waitress at the premises.

He also said all individuals have been remanded for three days beginning yesterday.-Bernama