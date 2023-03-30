Ops Pantau : 17,920 premises inspected nationwide - KPDN

GEORGE TOWN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has inspected 17,920 premises nationwide since March 23 until yesterday under Ops Pantau 2023.

Its deputy minister Fuziah Salleh said 92 compounds have been issued with a total value of RM11,400.

“Ops Pantau was carried out to ensure that traders and businesses comply with the law. So far, over 6,000 Ramadan bazaars were also inspected and we received 283 complaints regarding various issues.

“The 92 compounds were issued for unethical pricing, not displaying price tags and inaccurate weighing scales,“ she told reporters after launching the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar (BRR) and the Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative (REDI) near here.

Ops Pantau 2023 started on March 23 and will run until April 21 with the focus on Ramadan bazaars, Aidilfitri bazaars, wet markets, supermarkets, retail stores and online sales activities.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said that BRR is being implemented at 38 locations nationwide, including two locations which were organised with the cooperation of the Penang City Council (MBPP). -Bernama