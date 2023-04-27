Ops Pantau: 66,701 premises inspected, compounds worth RM60,200 issued

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 374 cases of various offences involving compounds worth RM60,200 were detected through inspections of 66,701 premises nationwide under operations dubbed Ops Pantau 2023, conducted from March 23 to April 21.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director-general Datuk Azman Adam (pix) said the Ops Pantau 2023 was implemented throughout the month of Ramadan to ensure consumers easily obtain food supplies and daily necessities at reasonable prices.

Ops Pantau 2023 was implemented at focal locations such as Ramadan bazaars, Aidilfitri bazaars, public markets, wet markets, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and sundry shops, as well as online sales activities.

“The focus of monitoring includes the supply and prices of goods, cheap sales, weighing devices, the sale of counterfeit or pirated goods, the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme for Aidilfitri, halal issues and the sale of Aidilfitri necessities,” he said, adding that the ministry also received 1,127 complaints throughout the period,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said that KPDN will continue to proactively carry out daily enforcement and monitoring activities on premises nationwide even though the operation period has ended. -Bernama