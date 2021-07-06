Orang Asli excited getting vaccinated, feel safer in public places

IPOH: School cleaner, Mat Ngingan Anjang, expressed his gratitude for being given the Covid-19 vaccine injection, which allows him to carry out his duties more confidently and safely, even though school sessions have yet to resume.

Mat Ngingan, 54, from the Orang Asli community, said that he and his family were very excited after the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) informed them that 100 Orang Asli villagers around Hulu Kinta would receive the vaccination, under the Orang Asli vaccination programme in Kampung Chadak.

“My wife, Long Anjang, and our two children, Mohd Ikmal, 21 and Rozilawati, 26, came early to the vaccination centre to get our vaccines, and, thankfully, our condition is good,” he told Bernama when met after receiving the vaccine recently.

The staff member of the nearby Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Hulu Kinta hoped that vaccination would protect him, the students and teachers while on duty at the school, adding that awareness of vaccination among the Orang Asli community in the area has increased.

“There are some who refused to be vaccinated because they are scared of the needles and believed false claims of post-vaccination effects on social media.

“However, now more people have begun to believe in the benefits of vaccines for themselves and their families,” he said, adding that the vaccination process was smooth and efficient.

A total of 100 villagers from four Orang Asli villages, namely, Kampung Tonggang, Kampung Suluh, Kampung Makmur and Kampung Chadak in Hulu Kinta, Tambun, have received Covid-19 vaccination under the programme.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Saarani Mohamad, and Tambun MP, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Meanwhile, Kampung Chadak village head, Tok Batin Anjang Alang, said that he was among the first individuals in the village to be vaccinated, and was in good condition, thus being able to convince his fellow villagers to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said that various efforts were carried out to ensure the Orang Asli villagers registered for vaccination, as there were groups that rejected the Covid-19 vaccine several months ago.

“Other village heads and I have gone to the remote Orang Asli areas here to explain the benefits of vaccination, and it is proven as many of them have received the doses several months ago.

“Now, those who rejected the vaccines previously have gained awareness, and have subsequently registered to receive the vaccine to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said, hoping that the government would expedite the vaccination process for the community.

Another recipient, 63-year-old Alang Alang said that she only knew about the importance of getting the vaccination through her daughter and son-in-law, who brought her to the programme to receive her vaccine.

“I do not have television or social media in my house in Kampung Makmur, to know the latest news on vaccination. My son-in-law drove me to the vaccination centre and advised me to take the vaccination for my health.

“So far I am in good condition and do not feel any pain,” she added. -Bernama