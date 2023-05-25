Orang Asli in Kuala Boh to enjoy better telecommunication services

KUANTAN: Over 600 villagers in Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Boh, Cameron Highlands will enjoy better communication and internet coverage when the telecommunications tower in the village is fully operational comes July.

State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said the tower, built by Edotco Group Sdn Bhd, was handed over to telecommunications company CelcomDigi Berhad (CelcomDigi) yesterday.

“CelomDigi is the company appointed to carry out further work which includes the installation of electronic equipment, fibre optic connection and electricity supply, and the activation of 4G services,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

The unsatisfactory internet and 4G services in the village had captured the attention of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during His Majesty’s visit there last January.

For the time being, Fadzli said MEASAT is providing 4G services on an interim basis using satellite technology to meet the needs of the villagers until the tower is fully operational.

In the statement, he also said that 53 of the 270 new telecommunication towers in Pahang under the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) have been completed and are operating, while the rest are scheduled to be completed in stages by the end of this year. -Bernama