Orang Asli need reps who are committed, well aware of issues

TAPAH: Making a trip to an Orang Asli settlement in Kampung Sungai Cincin, about 20 kilometres from here, one would be surprised by the well-organised terrace houses, paved roads with street lights available in the village surrounded by lush forest.

So much so, it immediately changed all the early perceptions the writer had about the situation in an Orang Asli settlement in Malaysia.

In an interview with the Tok Batin, Panjang Aris Wok, the writer learned that the village was also properly equipped with electricity and water supply, as well as internet connectivity.

The Tok Batin said the Orang Asli community was very grateful to the government for providing them with modern houses through the People Housing Project (PPR) and paved roads.

“Those are the results of an efficient elected representative who went to the ground on a regular basis just to hear the people’s needs and problems. We need this kind of elected representatives who are committed to serving the people,” he told the writer.

Panjang Aris said the 42 PPR houses were built in the village of 400 population in 2000, and after more than 20 years now and with the increase in the population, there is also a need to increase the number of such houses and also to repair the existing ones.

As such, he said for the 15th General Election (GE15) this year, the Orang Asli community in Kampung Sungai Cincin was expecting to see, or maybe vote for, a candidate who is well aware of the issues concerning the community and who is ready to go to the ground and fight for them.

Kampung Sungai Cincin is located in Chenderiang under the Tapah parliamentary constituency.

The incumbent, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, who is also the Human Resources Minister, said he was confident that he still commands the support from the Orang Asli community based on his track record as the elected representative for the constituency since 2008.

“It is the job of the elected representative to help the people, regardless of them being Malays, Chinese, Indians or even Orang Asli, we help them all.

“If the Orang Asli have any problem, they just need to tell the Tok Batin and the Tok Batin will inform us. It is our job to solve their problems,” he said.

In the GE15, Saravanan is in a six-cornered fight to defend his seat. He is being challenged by K. Saraswathy (PH-PKR), Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad (PN-Bersatu), Mohamed Akbar Sherrif Ali Yasin (Warisan), M. Kathiravan (Independent) and Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi (Pejuang).

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also former Perak Menteri Besar, is the incumbent of the Chenderiang state seat.

He won the seat in the previous election as PH-PKR candidate after defeating two contenders with only a 39-vote majority.

In the GE15, Ahmad Faizal is vying for Tambun parliamentary seat, which was deemed a hot seat, against PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Tambun Umno division chief Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah and Abdul Rahim Tahir from Pejuang.

The Chenderiang state seat, on the other hand, will see a seven-cornered fight between Mohd Yunus Mhd Yusop (PN-Bersatu), Ahmad Tarmizi Mohd Ghazali (Warisan), Mohd Amin Man (Pejuang), Atyrah Hanim Razali (PH-PKR), Choong Shin Heng (BN-MCA), and two Independents - Atan Katering and Teratai Bah Arom.

The polling is set on Nov 19.-Bernama