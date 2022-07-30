Orang Asli performance receives ‘thumbs-up’ from PM

PUTRAJAYA: The “Gema Orang Asal” performance by the Bah Bola Group during the ‘Berjalan Teguh Bersama’ programme amazed its participants, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and other cabinet minister, who also joined in the walk as they stopped to watch it.

Using traditional musical instruments, such as centong, bamboo kertok and gong, the Bah Bola Group played the original rhythm of the Orang Asli song, the Bah Bola and Geradong, accompanied by the Orang Asli Sewang dance.

Ismail Sabri, holding the Jalur Gemilang in one hand, showed a ‘thumbs up’ to the Bah Bola Group, led by Bah Sali Bah Nap, who was clad in clothes and head ornaments made of tree bark.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid also joined in the Sewang dance with the Bah Bola dancers.

The 2.7-kilometre “Berjalan Teguh Bersama” brisk-walking programme was held in conjunction with the launch of the National Month and the Fly Jalur Gemilang, which was attended by more than 15,000 Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

The programme, with the concept of brisk-walking with the family and carries the message of unity and togetherness of Malaysians, is one of the initiatives to support the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia.

Bah Sali, 47, when met by Bernama, said he and his team were proud to be able to perform in front of the prime minister.

Referring to himself as ‘Atuk’, he said although he had performed over 100 performances, including in front of foreign leaders, it gave him a different feeling at today’s performance, with the audience comprising the prime minister himself, the cabinet ministers and the huge crowd.

“Atuk is very happy and thanks the PM (Ismail Sabri) for stopping by to see our children’s performance. Atuk feels proud and respected by the country leaders,“ he said.

The crowd also cheered at and joined in the Sewang dance, as well as took the opportunity to take photos with the Bah Bola Group.-Bernama