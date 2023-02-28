Orang Asli sees more job opportunities with forest ranger drive

GUA MUSANG: The move to increase the number of forest rangers and giving priority to the Orang Asli community would be a job opportunity boon for the group.

Nari Abus, 47, from Kampung Bihai Lama said the government’s concern for the welfare of the Orang Asli community is justified in an effort to help develop the economic income of those in rural areas.

“I am very happy with the recent announcement of the Budget 2023 and I hope that the parties involved can help the Orang Asli community to control the forest area.

“We not only get jobs at home, we can even generate an economy to cover our daily expenses,“ he said when met by Bernama at his home, here today.

Kelantan Orang Asli headman Bidi Ronggeng said he was pleased with the government’s efforts to create job opportunities because members of the Orang Asli community are skilful and know the ins and outs of forest.

“We love the forest because it is where we live, so of course we will take this opportunity to take care of the treasures of flora and fauna left behind by our ancestors.

“When there is a course on forest rangers and experience in the forest, it makes us more ready to bear the responsibility of the position,“ he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Minister of Finance while tabling Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat recently announced that the government will increase the number of rangers to control forest areas to 1,500 people by prioritising the services of the Orang Asli community as well as armed forces and police veterans with an allocation of RM50 million. -Bernama